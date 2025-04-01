Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Matrouh
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Matrouh, Egypt

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in al maadi, Egypt
Castle 8 bedrooms
al maadi, Egypt
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Marina Gate 1 District 7 Villa 10 Al Jawhara directly on the sea and behind the lake and to …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matrouh, Egypt

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes