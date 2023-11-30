Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Hurghada
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Hurghada, Egypt
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom apartment for sale with sea view Residential complex. New construction. The …
€84,700
Leave a request

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir