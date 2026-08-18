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Studio apartments in Gamsha, Egypt

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6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
This Studio apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada. …
$102,157
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$80,730
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$66,715
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$84,668
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$77,139
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$70,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
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