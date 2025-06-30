Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Chalets for sale in Egypt

Chalet 3 bedrooms in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$338,688
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$145,480
Leave a request
