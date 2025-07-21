Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Cairo
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Cairo, Egypt

сommercial property
27
hotels
7
investment properties
10
Office Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Office 21 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 21 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 15
muro Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development Eighth administrative floor, A3-…
$47,401
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 28 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 28 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 15
muro Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development Eighth administrative floor, A3-…
$75,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 36 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 36 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 11
Price increase:From March 15, 2025 - $56,725Investment property in the New Capital of Egypt …
$60,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 44 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 44 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 11
Investment real estate in the new capital of Egypt under the management company KAD offi…
$66,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 52 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 52 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 15
Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development The sixth administrative floor, of…
$98,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 36 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 36 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 11
Raising price: С15fragrafront 2025
$64,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 33 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 33 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 11
Stable rental income since 2026 in the very center of the new capital of Egypt. Admini…
$73,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Office 30 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Office 30 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 11
Investment real estate in the new capital of Egypt under the management company KAD Offi…
$73,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go