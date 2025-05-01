Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Cairo, Egypt

10 properties total found
Investment 32 m² in Cairo, Egypt
TOP TOP
Investment 32 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 15
Weters New Capital from Golden Town Development 14th floor of the hotel with a view of th…
$142,591
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 36 m² in Cairo, Egypt
TOP TOP
Investment 36 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 11
$54,206
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 34 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 34 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
Open sale of reserve units in the project "THE FORT"- Construction completed by more than 50…
$112,200
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 10 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 10 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 10 m²
Number of floors 15
Towers New Capital from Golden Town Development Fifth floor Work Space. Open Space. …
$32,823
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 20 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 20 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 15
Weters New Capital from Golden Town Development Fourth floor of a food cort, area 20kv.m.…
$122,101
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 28 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 28 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 15
Weters New Capital from Golden Town Development Eighth administrative floor, A3-856 offic…
$75,791
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 37 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 37 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 11
Stable rental income since 2026 in the very center of the new capital of Egypt. Administ…
$50,724
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 28 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 28 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 12
Open sale of reserve units in the project "THE FORT"- Construction completed by more than 50…
Price on request
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 21 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 21 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 15
Weters New Capital from Golden Town Development Eighth administrative floor, A3-867 offic…
$47,401
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 34 m² in Cairo, Egypt
Investment 34 m²
Cairo, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 11
become part of the history of the construction of the new capital of Egypt! Investment pr…
$70,115
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
