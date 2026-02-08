Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Alexandria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Alexandria, Egypt

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ahmad Urabi, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Ahmad Urabi, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
🏖 Sale | Apartment in Alexandria, first lineSpacious apartment on the 9th floor with stunnin…
$45,696
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alexandria, Egypt

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go