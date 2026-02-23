Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alexandria, Egypt

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/12
$29,429
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
$27,000
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
