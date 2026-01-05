  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Al Hadaba, Egypt

Hurghada
8
Red Sea
13
Al Ahia'
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Show all Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$42,109
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 57 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to Atlantis: Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury Discover Atlantis by Castello Development, a sophisticated residential community spanning 41,500 sqm in the heart of Hadaba. Designed for elegance, comfort, and convenience, Atlantis offers the perfect blend of contemporary desig…
Agency
Homes Bay
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Homes Bay
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Hungarian, Dutch
On the map
Realting.com
Go