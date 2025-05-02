Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Ahia'
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Al Ahia', Egypt

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317,296
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa with a large plot of land in the area of Mubarak-7.The total area of the …
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407,498
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go