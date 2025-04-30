Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 511 m²
Floor 1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
$5,90M
Close
Villa 14 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 14 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$10,90M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$950,000
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
$925,000
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Bedrooms 3, Bathrooms 2, All furniture included Modern fitness center, tennis center, volley…
$395,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$700,000
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
$2,40M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
$3,87M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
$539,000
Close
