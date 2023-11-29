Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Land
  4. Sosua

Lands for sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
It's going to be a gated community, only 6 minutes drive to the beach. We have lots with cle…
€36,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Important last piece of land on the beach with all paperwork ready, to start a luxury develo…
€8,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Amazing piece if land, right on the beach in cabarete for luxury project development. Bring …
€1,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sabaneta de Yasica, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sabaneta de Yasica, Dominican Republic
In the beautiful La catalina, with a stunning vegetaion, lies propabluy the most beautiful v…
€4,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Ocean front village wigth the greatest amenities in Sosua, gated with security, it has its o…
€43,734
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Last piece of land left in this amazing and beautiful gated community in Sosua, where you ca…
€990,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Beach land, lot, plot, just bring your project down here in the hottest spot of Cabarete, th…
€590,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Favorable zoning regulations have been secured and the property is approved suitable for a m…
€41,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Beautiful land right in front of the Sosua International School, owner has it subdivided int…
€2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Land for mansion/villa, overlooking the Atlantic ocean. Available only for villa. This is a …
€499,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
This Beach is a stunning 50 hectare ocean front site that includes 665 meters of wide beach …
€36,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
This piece of real estate is possibly the best ocean front building site in all the Caribbea…
€3,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Lots for the individual construction of villas; in Sosua Ocean Village with areas of 485 squ…
€66,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Prime and premium land for tourist development of 1,900,000 m2. Everything is sold, at only …
€24,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir