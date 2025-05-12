Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Santo Domingo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
4th level, beachfront.Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, extractor fan, air condition…
$750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment built in 2023 with the best view of the best area of ​​all Cocotal: Lake and golf …
$316,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
2-level penthouse with jacuzzi, in a private complex in front of Playa Las Ballenas, Las Ter…
$495,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Located on the second floor2 bedrooms each with bathMaid's quartersFurnishedLarge balcony156…
$450,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/5
Beautiful swim-up 2 bedrooms, in the very exclusive Cap cana, with access to Juanillo beach,…
$395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedroom, one floor house, in the sunny Punta Cana. Come enjoying your beach and…
$139,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful modern brand new 4 bedroom villa in Casa de Campo Resort with a fully equipped kit…
$1,80M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE PROJECT: Social areaswith beautiful ocean views. Gymnasium and childr…
$182,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning ne…
$354,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
NACO in PRE-SALE Apartments all with 2 bedrooms with ocean viewMixed Residential and Commerc…
$146,625
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$247,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go