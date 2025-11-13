Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Punta Cana
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Monthly rent of terraced flats and apartments in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Apartment for Rent – Penthouse / Long-Term Rental in Punta Cana! Strategic Location: In fro…
$580
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course