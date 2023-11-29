Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nagua, Dominican Republic

5 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 13 002 m²
€9,09M
Villa 2 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 942 m²
€391,790
Villa Villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 225 m²
€481,551
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/1
Incredible 5 bedrooms villa, right on the most beautiful and quiet beach of the Dominican Re…
€1,68M
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 880 m²
Floor 2/2
Urbanization with private security Plot of 2.916 m2 facing the sea Villa with two floors and…
€5,00M
