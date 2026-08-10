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Pool Villas for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

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Cabrera
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1 property total found
Villa in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Area 241 m²
Exclusive Villas & Ocean View Lots in Cabrera, Dominican Republic Coco Bay Luxury Residences…
$67,242
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Properties features in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

with Terrace
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Luxury
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