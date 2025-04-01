Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Vega
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in La Vega, Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
$10,00M
Leave a request
Apartment in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Area 2 070 m²
Customized project, designed with a professional and environmentally friendly criteria, with…
$60
Leave a request
Apartment in La Vega, Dominican Republic
Apartment
La Vega, Dominican Republic
Area 1 643 m²
*The land is adjacent to 11 high value villas. *In the adjoining streets there is electric p…
$114,991
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in La Vega, Dominican Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes