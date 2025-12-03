  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
1
Higuey
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Punta Cana Village
Villa Punta Cana Village
Higuey, Dominican Republic
from
$880,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Developer
Homes Punta Cana
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go