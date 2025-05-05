Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Jarabacoa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Lofts in the Forest - A Nature-Inspired Community in JarabacoaAbout the Project2 Bedrooms, 2…
$285,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go