Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Commercial
  4. Higueey
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

сommercial property
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with Bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Hotel with Bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 1 223 m²
Floor 3/3
The building has 20 apartments 6 with two bedrooms and 14 with one bedroom with their bathro…
€1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir