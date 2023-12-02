Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms penthouse, 3 and a half bathrooms, service room, 2 huge terraces overlooking the …
€320,402
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern Villas in Metro Country ClubLocated in the tourist center of Juan Dolio, in the Metro…
€270,827
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic

