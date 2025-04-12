Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Cabrera
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Villa

Short-term rental villas in Cabrera, Dominican Republic

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom villa in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom villa
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxurious, serene private villa nestled on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic over…
$2,000
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes