About the developer

Stasis Estates was founded in 1979, at a time when there were only a handful of actual, real, and registered companies dealing with property development in Paphos.

We have grown into a company that is involved in developing, building, and operating residential, commercial, and leisure projects. From the beginning, customer satisfaction has not only been our goal, but it is treated as part of our ethics. This concept was pioneering for its time, and has since then been copied many times but rarely matched.