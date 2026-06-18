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Stasis Estates

Cyprus, Paphos Municipality
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1979
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
stasisestates.com/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the developer

Stasis Estates was founded in 1979, at a time when there were only a handful of actual, real, and registered companies dealing with property development in Paphos.

We have grown into a company that is involved in developing, building, and operating residential, commercial, and leisure projects. From the beginning, customer satisfaction has not only been our goal, but it is treated as part of our ethics. This concept was pioneering for its time, and has since then been copied many times but rarely matched.

Services

Our initial activities involved developing residential and commercial projects in the central areas of Kato Paphos. Building on our good reputation and listening to our valued customers, the company was one of the first to expand into other areas that are increasingly popular today. These areas include Peyia, Saint George, Sea Caves, Coral Bay, Tala, Agios Neophytos, Paphos Town and the suburbs, to mention just a few. Only a few years later, in 1990, we designed, constructed, and have been operating the Avlida Hotel****

Our agents in Cyprus
Angelos Stasis
Angelos Stasis
2 properties
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