ARISTO Developers Ltd.

Cyprus, Paphos Municipality
;
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
3 years 5 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.aristodevelopers.com/
About the developer

For over 40 years, Aristo Developers has established itself as one of the largest leading and award-winning  Cyprus property developers and the preferred partner for acquiring residential and commercial properties on the island.

Being the first property developer to own and construct Golf Resorts, Educational Institutions, Shopping Malls and Waterparks in Cyprus, Aristo Developers is committed to leading the future of the real estate market in Cyprus.

Aristo Developers currently has more than 500 properties for sale in Paphos and Limassol and plots for sale in Nicosia.

Services

Customer care is of paramount importance. With a team of professionals behind you, our customer support is our calling card.

Aristo Developers prides itself on customer-oriented service. For this reason, the company has established strong After-sales, Customer Service Facilities and Re-sales Departments to ensure the ongoing relationship between Client and Developer.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:29
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Cyprus
Viktoriia Pristova
325 properties
Show contacts
