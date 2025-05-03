  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Энергопро климатехник

Энергопро климатехник

Belarus, Homyel
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 10 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
About the developer

"ENERGOPRO CLIMATECHNIK" performs the whole range of works on the device of air conditioning systems and industrial cooling.

  • Development of projects of ventilation and air conditioning systems, industrialized cooling supply.
  • feasibility study of the project, consultation in the design,
  • supply of energy efficient equipment,
  • installation, PNR, commissioning of ventilation, air conditioning, cooling systems.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:30
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Vasiliy Petrovich
Vasiliy Petrovich
1 property
Other developers
Dana Astra
Belarus, Minsk
Dana Holdings is a leading full-service company specializing in residential, industrial, commercial, educational, and mixed-use real estate project investments, as well as public-private partnership investments in emerging markets. In the early 1980s, we were one of the first foreign agencie…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Pekinsko-Minskaya kompaniya BUCC
Belarus, Minsk
You can get the keys and move into your new apartment as quick as possible! The cost per square meter in the new building starts from $1,348. In 100% of cases the buyer receives a discount of up to 2% of the apartment cost (an average of $ 30 per square meter). Buyers also have the…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
IP Petrov Illarion Mihaylovich
Belarus, Lesna
Company's year of foundation 2014
Residential property 1
Construction of permanent buildings and cottages.
Leave a request
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 1957
New buildings 1 Residential property 54
UKS MINGORISPOLKOMA has many years of experience in the construction of facilities in various fields of socio-economic activity, both the capital and the republic as a whole, has an established system of work and human resources for the implementation of investment projects. Through the P…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
Русский
YurStroyMash
Belarus, Lesna
Company's year of foundation 2007
New buildings 1 Residential property 74
In 2013, another enterprise appeared on the construction market of Belarus - LLC "YurStroyMash". The company specializes in medium-storey residential buildings (5 floors), and also builds multi-storey (9-10 floors) residential buildings.Residential complexes from YurStroyMash are the optimal…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go