Minsk, Belarus

from € 2,675

A new Depo quarter with residential buildings and public spaces is being built near Pobedy Square. This is the first time housing of this level is being built in the center of Minsk. Depo residents will be able to use the developed infrastructure that has been built over the years. Within walking distance are: Pobedy Square and its metro station The Central Children’s Park and the Janka Kupala Park The Bolshoi Theatre, a cinema and exhibition complex Shops, restaurants, coffee shops Medical centres Kindergartens, schools, universities Places of Interest A project by a famous architect The project of the quarter was developed by Moscow architect Sergey Skuratov. Its premium clinker brick facades, which are harmoniously combined with the construction of the Soviet Neoclassical era, hides the most advanced solutions. floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows ceilings over 3 meters high individual ventilation ducts in each apartment in-floor convectors freon ducts for air conditioners elevator from your floor to the underground parking closed courtyard uniquely equipped courtyard and grounds near the house Private area On a closed area of 6.7 hectares, houses up to seven floors high are being built. The entrance to the area will be accessible by a facial scanner or fingerprint check. Original landscaping Almost half of the space is occupied by a green area, for which plants were selected by landscape design specialists. The yards are equipped with children’s playgrounds, recreation and sports areas. New pedestrian street A pedestrian street separates the Depo quarter into two parts, which are connected by a bridge. There are boutiques and restaurants, a supermarket, a large fitness center and even an artificial pond. Over 800 parking spaces Each apartment is assigned a parking space in the underground parking, which can be accessed from any house directly by elevator, without stepping outside. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet Depo ’s apartments as many dressing rooms and bathrooms as they have bedrooms. Every member of the family will have their own space. Additionally, you will notice a large master bedroom, which has entrances to its own bathroom and dressing room. Pantries and laundries Comfortable storerooms will be created in the basement for residents. And the apartments include special rooms for washing and the storage of cleaning equipment — laundry rooms. * The cost of the property is indicated per square meter