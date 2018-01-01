Dana Astra
Dana Holdings is a leading full-service company specializing in residential, industrial, commercial, educational, and mixed-use real estate project investments, as well as public-private partnership investments in emerging markets. In the early 1980s, we were one of the first foreign agencies to notice the potential of these markets, to start working in this field, and become its strong player. This was a greatly unstable time for the CIS countries, Central and Eastern Europe. It helped us to gain vast experience in finding and implementing large-scale real estate projects. Today, Dana Holdings has completed more than 1,000 projects with a total area of over 10,000,000 square meters. Currently, there are 6,500,000 sq. m. of real estate worth $25 billion in our portfolio of investment and construction projects. Now, Dana Holdings employs more than 30,000 professionals