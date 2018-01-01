Our organization was founded in 1994. At that time - a closed joint-stock company « Inver-M ».

In 1996, CJSC « Inver-M » is one of the ten largest private construction companies in the Republic of Belarus. In 2004, CJSC « Inver-M » became the leader in the construction industry, specializing in the installation of sliding roofs and ventilated facades.

In 2007, CJSC « Inver-M » was renamed to CJSC « Metalstroyprofile », and in 2012 it was reorganized into LLC « Metalstroyprofile ».

Since its foundation, our customers have been: NGOs « Center », software « Belarusneft », TsUM Minsk, brewery « Krititsa », brewery « Olivaria », Libyan Embassy in. Minsk, OJSC « Belavia », Republican Mining and Ski Center « Silichi », UP « Mingaz », City Department of the Ministry of Emergencies, Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus, Museum of the World War, Forensic Medical Examination in. Mogilev. And this is not a complete list of them.

Since 2007, CJSC « Metalstroyprofile » has become an active participant in the real estate market as a customer ( developer ) and has successfully completed the construction and implemented several multifunctional complexes, the total area of which amounted to more than 35.0 thousand square meters. meters.

Since 2010. CJSC « Metalstroyprofile » began to act as the General Contractor for the construction of residential buildings in the Minsk region as part of the implementation of the Republican level housing program. Our organization has built a large number of multi-storey residential buildings with a total area of more than 45.0 thousand square meters. meters.