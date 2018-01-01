  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Dana Astra

Dana Astra

Belarus, 220114, г. Минск, ул. Петра Мстиславца,9-3, каб.4
Share using:
QR
Dana Astra
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
bir.by
About the developer

Dana Holdings is a leading full-service company specializing in residential, industrial, commercial, educational, and mixed-use real estate project investments, as well as public-private partnership investments in emerging markets. In the early 1980s, we were one of the first foreign agencies to notice the potential of these markets, to start working in this field, and become its strong player. This was a greatly unstable time for the CIS countries, Central and Eastern Europe. It helped us to gain vast experience in finding and implementing large-scale real estate projects. Today, Dana Holdings has completed more than 1,000 projects with a total area of over 10,000,000 square meters. Currently, there are 6,500,000 sq. m. of real estate worth $25 billion in our portfolio of investment and construction projects. Now, Dana Holdings employs more than 30,000 professionals

Our agents in Belarus
Nadezhda Rapovec
Nadezhda Rapovec
Other developers
Si-treyding

Striving for excellence is our credo. We want you to be able to find everything that matters to you in our projects: functionality, aesthetics, and comfort. Offering you high quality apartments at affordable prices is one of the main principles of our company. We use modern materials and equipment for construction, and the implementation of our investment projects is carried out by qualified specialists. We want our clients to be completely satisfied with the property they purchase from us.

Belikov Monolit

We build turnkey houses based strictly on TKP and years of experience! Thanks to our experience and advanced technology, we are able to give a guarantee on all work and always meet project deadlines. In the last few years we have completed 146 projects, each of which was carried out in accordance with standards and our own experience. We adapt the configuration to your project as efficiently as possible without compromising the quality. We explain what can be removed, shortened or replaced in an easy-to-understand manner.

IP Petrov Illarion Mihaylovich
INFOREALT

We can confidently say that we are building a premium class complex. Our complex has a number of advantages and is designed completely in accordance with modern technological and aesthetic standards.

OOO Metallstroyprofil

Our organization was founded in 1994. At that time - a closed joint-stock company « Inver-M ».

In 1996, CJSC « Inver-M » is one of the ten largest private construction companies in the Republic of Belarus. In 2004, CJSC « Inver-M » became the leader in the construction industry, specializing in the installation of sliding roofs and ventilated facades.

In 2007, CJSC « Inver-M » was renamed to CJSC « Metalstroyprofile », and in 2012 it was reorganized into LLC « Metalstroyprofile ».

Since its foundation, our customers have been: NGOs « Center », software « Belarusneft », TsUM Minsk, brewery « Krititsa », brewery « Olivaria », Libyan Embassy in. Minsk, OJSC « Belavia », Republican Mining and Ski Center « Silichi », UP « Mingaz », City Department of the Ministry of Emergencies, Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus, Museum of the World War, Forensic Medical Examination in. Mogilev. And this is not a complete list of them.

Since 2007, CJSC « Metalstroyprofile » has become an active participant in the real estate market as a customer ( developer ) and has successfully completed the construction and implemented several multifunctional complexes, the total area of which amounted to more than 35.0 thousand square meters. meters.

Since 2010. CJSC « Metalstroyprofile » began to act as the General Contractor for the construction of residential buildings in the Minsk region as part of the implementation of the Republican level housing program. Our organization has built a large number of multi-storey residential buildings with a total area of more than 45.0 thousand square meters. meters.

Realting.com
Go