  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnquartier Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

Wohnquartier Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,000,000
;
21
ID: 32599
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 08.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Nourelle is a new addition to the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah Living residential complex, consisting of three modern residential towers connected by a spectacular sky bridge. Located next to iconic landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nourelle offers unique sea views, picturesque sunsets, and easy access to pristine beaches and green promenades. The project harmoniously combines modern amenities with timeless aesthetics: clean lines, bold geometry, and elegant architectural cutouts, complemented by greenery, provide maximum natural light and create an open, comfortable living space. Residents enjoy the balance of secluded tranquility and dynamic city life within a gated, sophisticated community. Located in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious areas, Nourelle offers excellent transport links to the airport, business centers, entertainment areas, and shopping venues. The project sets new standards of architectural sophistication with its sculptural sky bridge, contemporary interiors, and carefully designed communal spaces.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Wohnquartier Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,000,000
