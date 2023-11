Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

von €1,01M

We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped terrace, a bike path along the canal, a kids' playroom, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants and shopping malls, gree and recreation areas, an access to Sheikh Zayed Road. DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes Dubai Mall - 5 minutes Business Bay - 5 minutes