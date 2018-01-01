Uyutnyy butik kompleks v turisticheskom rayone Avsallar

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Avsallare. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 61 bis 122 Quadratmeter. Entfernung zum Meer 890 Meter. Eine ideale Kombination aus Stränden und Wäldern: Die Region Avsallar liegt direkt an der Mittelmeerküste, umgeben von dichten Nadelwäldern. Avsallar ist berühmt für seine Sandstrände und Nadelwälder und verdient zu Recht den Titel des grünsten Vorortes von Alanya. Avsallar-Infrastruktur: Das Gebiet liegt 20 km vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt am Strand von Cleopatra und 95 km vom Flughafen Antalya entfernt. Öffentliche Verkehrsmittel verkehren entlang des Meeres. Von der Infrastruktur in Avsallar gibt es im Grunde alles, was Sie brauchen, einschließlich eines Bauernbasars, Netzwerk-Supermärkten, Geldwechseln, Geldautomaten und verschiedenen Dienstleistungen. Eine gute Auswahl an Restaurants, Bäckereien und türkischen Cafés. Die Gegend wächst aktiv und es ist einfach, neue Apartments in Avsallar zu finden, während es Häuser mit schicker und bescheidener Infrastruktur gibt.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
-Ein FRIEDENSLICHES LEBEN IN DER STADT INNERHALB DER NATUR.
-Kombinieren Sie die Energie der Natur mit Unterhaltung
-ZENTRALE LAGE
-ELEGANZ, KOMFORT UND QUALITÄT MIT IHNEN.
-Ein Leben, das dich wärmt
-Eine sichere LİFE
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 310 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Istanbul, dieses Projekt gilt mit seinen neuen Wohnhäusern und seiner neuen Infrastruktur als Entwicklungsgebiet, was bedeutet, dass es sich direkt auf die jährliche Wertsteigerungsrate aller Immobilien in der Region auswirkt. Dieses Projekt hat den attraktivsten Standort mit allen Dienstleistungen, die seine Bewohner benötigen.
- Das Projekt umfasst ein großes 5-stöckiges Einkaufszentrum und 100 Geschäfte.
- Meerblick vom 6. Stock.
- Es ist weniger als 2 Gehminuten von der Autobahn Metrobus und E5 entfernt.