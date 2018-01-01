  1. Realting.com
OBA MAH. MESUT CAD. NO 54/A - ALANYA / ANTALYA / TURKEY
Bauherr
English, Русский, Türkçe
stayproperty.com
Neue Gebäude
Wohnanlage Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Akarca, Türkei
von € 152,000
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Nordzypern in der Region Gazimagusa ( Famagusta ).Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 55 bis 94 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 625 Meter. Gazimagus oder Famagusta ist ein großes Gebiet Nordzyperns im Osten der Insel mit seiner Geschichte und Kultur. Vielleicht gibt es in keiner anderen Region Nordzyperns so viele Attraktionen an einem Ort: Befestigungen in Venedig, die antike Stadt Salamis, das Schloss Othello, der Palast des venezianischen Gouverneurs usw. Die Stadt ist buchstäblich voller Geschichte und, Gleichzeitig kocht das moderne Leben darin. Eine solch helle Mischung aus mittelalterlicher Architektur, den Klängen des Hafenlebens, der Handelsaktivität und der Unterhaltung wird selbst den anspruchsvollsten Gast nicht gleichgültig lassen. Der Bezirk verfügt über die notwendige soziale Infrastruktur für einen ständigen Wohnsitz – öffentliche und private Krankenhäuser, Bildungseinrichtungen, Geschäfte und Einkaufszentren, zahlreiche Cafés und Restaurants. Diese Region beherbergt eine der größten internationalen Universitäten in Nordzypern – East Mediterranean University. Nordzypern ist eine der attraktivsten Regionen des Mittelmeers für den Kauf von Immobilien durch Ausländer. Die Käufer fühlen sich vom milden Klima und den besten Stränden der Insel mit einem sanften Sandeingang zum Meer angezogen. Angesichts der aktiven Entwicklung der Region und des Wachstums des Tempos und des Volumens des Wohnungsbaus zeichnen sich Immobilien in der Region Gazimagusa durch hohe Investitionen und Mietpotenziale aus.
Wohnanlage Villa Rabbit Hill
Akarca, Türkei
von € 550,000
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Das Projekt besteht ausschließlich aus Stay Property und besteht aus 4 separaten Villen mit jeweils eigenem Garten und Pool. Die Villen befinden sich im Stadtteil Bektash in Alanya! Der berühmteste Ort, um einige der schönsten Aussichten im gesamten türkischen Mittelmeerraum zu genießen. Setzen Sie sich auf die Poolterrasse oder auf einen der 2 Balkone mit Blick auf die Südseite und bewundern Sie das Mittelmeer und das Zentrum von Alanya. Sie können diese Aussicht am Abend bewundern, wenn das Schloss Alanya aufleuchtet und der Hafen zum Leben erweckt wird. Immobilien in Bektash sind normalerweise Villen oder große Familienhäuser, keine Apartments, und hier finden Sie ziemlich großartige Immobilien. Wenn Sie Privatsphäre und Frieden bevorzugen, ist Bektash eine hervorragende Option. Sie können sicher sein, dass beim Bau dieser Häuser nur Materialien von höchster Qualität verwendet werden. Die Bauarbeiten begannen im März 2021, die Fertigstellung ist für Dezember 2022 geplant. Diese Unterkunft eignet sich zur Erlangung der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft. Um die Details zu klären, schreiben Sie uns einen Chat, bestellen Sie einen Anruf oder hinterlassen Sie einen Antrag. Wir helfen Ihnen gerne weiter!
Wohnanlage Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von € 149,400
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Bauherr: Stay Property
Wir werden mit neuen Wohnungen in Mahmutlar präsentiert. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 53 bis 219 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 900 Meter. Mahmutlar ist das beliebteste Gebiet, wenn wir über neue Gebäude sprechen. Hier finden Sie eine große Auswahl an neuen und liquiden Immobilien, sowohl Economy-Class-Häusern als auch angesehene Wohnkomplexe werden in der Region präsentiert. Ein weiterer unbestreitbarer Vorteil beim Kauf einer neuen Wohnung in Mahmutlar ist die Möglichkeit, zinslose Raten vom Entwickler zu erhalten. Sie funktioniert nicht in allen Projekten, aber dennoch, es lohnt sich, darauf zu achten. Im Allgemeinen ist Mahmutlar das bewohnteste und komfortabelste Gebiet für ein dauerhaftes Leben in Alanya. Obwohl Mahmutlar vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt ist, sind Barbaros, Atatürk und die Promenade an den Hauptstraßen immer überfüllt. Infrastruktur, Handel und Restaurants funktionieren das ganze Jahr über. Dies ist eine autonome Stadt, in der es alles fürs Leben und einen anstrengenden Urlaub gibt. 
Villy razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr
Akarca, Türkei
von € 422,700
Kapitulation vor: 2026
Bauherr: Stay Property
Wohnanlage Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Bogaz Severnyy Kipr
Akarca, Türkei
von € 189,420
Kapitulation vor: 2026
Bauherr: Stay Property
Andere Entwickler
Bayraklar
Esline Company

ESLINE hält sich an die Politik, sich durch sein modernes Management zu beweisen, und bevorzugt dokumentierte Materialien und die Qualität der Ausführung in allen Beschaffungs- und Investitionsprojekten. Luxuriöse Preise, Entspannung an einem der besten Sandstrände von Incekum! Wir machen Sie auf einen neuen Komplex aufmerksam, der sich in einer Waldzone in der Region Avssalar-Alania im Bau befindet. Nur eine zehnminütige Autofahrt entfernt befindet sich ein herrlicher Strand sowie eine gute Anbindung an die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel, einen Bauernmarkt und alle Arten von Geschäften. Preiswerte Immobilien in Alanya! Günstige Apartments direkt vom Entwickler! Immobilien mit gutem Investitionspotenzial! Wohnungen in einem neu gebauten Komplex! Apartments in Avsalar zu einem erschwinglichen Preis! Ein unglaubliches Angebot, das nicht ignoriert werden kann! Der Traum, ein eigenes Haus in einem ökologisch sauberen Gebiet zu kaufen, das in Grün versunken ist, wird Wirklichkeit. Machen Sie diesen Schritt, und wir werden Ihnen sicherlich helfen und alle notwendige Unterstützung bei Ihrem Kauf und der anschließenden Anpassung leisten. Wenden Sie sich an unsere Berater, um eine Auswahl der besten Optionen für Ihr Budget zu erhalten.

luxera

The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.

It aims to reach important places both at national and international platforms in a short time and to offer its customers the living spaces of their dreams with its strong equity, vast experience, foresighted vision, innovative mindset, organizational structure in parallel with this and the level of performance.

LUXERA Gayrimenkul has completed its first project with Luxera Residence and aimed to become one of the leading companies in the construction sector with its investments in different locations such as Luxera Meydan and Luxera Güneşli, and continues to grow rapidly with the investments of its partners in different sectors.

LUXERA MOAZ A.Ş.; was established in partnership of Luxera Gayrimenkul and CEG QATAR, one of the largest construction companies in Qatar, in 2016. CEG QATAR has undertaken both public and private projects with a real estate portfolio of 3 billion USD. As a result of this strong cooperation, the Luxera Yenibosna project was implemented.

SHOW HYPERMARKET CHAIN; It is one of the leading companies in the retail sector with its SHOW brand in 22 different locations on the European side of Istanbul. It is proud of providing quality service in the retail sector with its professional staff of 500 and an area of 25,000 m².

SAFIR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (SAFIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL); Our eximious institution, which was first established to serve foreign students in our country, was in high demand in its first year with the high standards of education it offers. In this way, in order to serve Turkish students as well, four new schools in Ataşehir, Silivri, Edirne and Bağcılar were put into service in the 2017/2018 academic year. It continues its investments in order to serve students at all levels in the future.

Both of our Turkish and Egyptian partners continue to invest in residential construction, retail, education, alternative energy sources and medical sectors.

Uzun Group Of Companies

Die Uzun-Unternehmensgruppe wurde 1980 von Gürsel UZUN in Nikosia als Familienunternehmen gegründet. Sie führt ihr Geschäft in allen Sektoren, in denen sie tätig ist, mit Ernst und Sorgfalt aus. Schaffung dauerhafter Wohnräume, die Menschen hochwertige Lebensstile bieten, die ihnen helfen, sich an die Umwelt und die Stadt anzupassen. Indem wir Ästhetik mit Emotionen installieren, betrachten wir das grundlegende Schutzbedürfnis des Menschen nicht als Ingenieurjob. In dieser Richtung soll das Konzept des Bauens in unserem Land geändert werden.

Seit seiner Gründung, Die Uzun Group of Companies hat ihre Unterschrift bei zahlreichen Wohn- und Gewerbeprojekten in den verschiedenen Regionen Nordzyperns unter Vertrag genommen und gehört zu den Top-Unternehmen, die im Land an Qualitätsprojekten beteiligt sind.

Altin-Turk

ALTIN TURK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ist als führendes Unternehmen in der Türkei bekannt und bietet professionelle Verkaufs- und Marketingdienstleistungen für große Immobilieninvestitionen und Bauförderungsprojekte auf internationaler Ebene. Mit über 15 Jahren Erfahrung im nationalen und internationalen Bereich in Immobilieninvestitionsprojekten ’ Vertrieb und Marketing, Durchführung von Bauprojekten sowie politischen und rechtlichen Praktiken, hat uns ein tiefgreifendes Wissen und umfangreiche Erfahrung vermittelt, die es uns ermöglichen, unsere Kunden professionell und mit hoher Standardintegrität zu unterstützen und zu bedienen. Unser Team besteht aus türkisch, englisch, arabisch, französisch, persisch und aserbaidschanisch gesprochenen Fachleuten, die Ihnen bei Ihrer Investition gerne helfen. Wir befinden uns im Zentrum des Istanbul-Taksim-Platzes.

