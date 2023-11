Avanos, Türkei

von €112,000

Kapitulation vor: 2024

Exodus Dreams Residence Payallar - a new project of comfort class in the perspective area of Payallar, Alanya. There is a transfer to the beach, so the distance to the sea will not be any inconvenience. Along the embankment there is public transport to the center and other areas of Alanya, the neighboring town of Avsallar.The construction of the complex will begin in September 2022 and will end in April 2024. Until the end of the construction, payment installments are available without %, with an initial contribution of 40% and a fixed cost of the apartments. Payallar is a cozy low-rise town in the west of Alanya, just 10 km from its historic center. This location opens up the nearest prospects of development for this town. The distance from the complex to the beaches is 1.8 km.