  Wohnkomplex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Wohnkomplex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Thailand
von
$142,000
7
ID: 28075
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Rawai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation.

The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart home system that allows for remote control of lighting, air conditioning, and other functions.

High-quality panoramic double-glazed windows with aluminum frames and UV protection, as well as integrated air conditioning systems that are completely invisible from the inside, create a cozy and comfortable environment.

Each apartment is designed with modern trends in mind, offering spacious and bright spaces with panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, stylish interior design, and stunning sea and mountain views.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 36 m² - 156 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, furniture package

Completion date: Q3 2025

Amenities:

  • Reception
  • Rooftop panoramic pool
  • Gym
  • Covered parking
  • Coworking area
  • Bar with panoramic sea views
  • Yoga area
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Rawai, Thailand

USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
