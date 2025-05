ProfitLine Real Estate

Über die Agentur

AS PROFITLINE, WE SPEND OUR WORK IN THE MOST EFFICIENT WAY AND BRING YOU TOGETHER WITH PROPERTIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES. WE KNOW THAT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS MADE FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS ARE AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE THE MOST VALUABLE INVESTMENT INSTRUMENT IN THE MARKET DUE TO THEIR SAFE, EFFICIENT AND FUTURE-PRODUCING FEATURES.

AS IN EVERY FIELD, FINDING, PREPARING AND PROVIDING PRODUCTIVE PROPERTIES TO YOU IS A JOB THAT REQUIRES SERIOUS TIME AND EFFORT. OUR AIM IS TO PROVIDE YOU WITH EFFICIENT REAL ESTATE PROPERTY THROUGH THIS WEBSITE.

DAMAGE PERIOD CALCULATION IS VITALLY IMPORTANT IN THE MATHEMATICS OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT. A DAMAGE PERIOD OF 240 MONTHS FOR RESIDENCES AND 180 MONTHS FOR WORKPLACES IS CONSIDERED NORMAL UNDER TURKISH CONDITIONS. THIS PORTAL IS BUILT ON THIS MATHEMATICS. YOU WILL NOT FIND ADVERTISEMENTS ON OUR SITE WITHOUT THE ABILITY TO AMORTIZE WITH RENT UNDER 240 MONTHS FOR RESIDENCES AND UNDER 180 MONTHS FOR WORKPLACES. YOU CAN POST AN AD ON OUR WEBSITE, BUT ADVERTISEMENTS THAT DO NOT COMPLY WITH THIS METHODOLOGY OR CONTAIN INCORRECT INFORMATION WILL BE REVIEWED AND REJECTED BY OUR TEAM. AFTER THE NECESSARY INVESTIGATIONS HAVE BEEN DONE, THE ADVERTISING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DAMAGE PERIOD, WHICH IS OUR ONLY RULE, WILL BE APPROVED AND PRESENTED TO YOU.

WE WISH ALL OUR VISITORS HAPPY SHOPPING...