Binaa Investment

Türkei, BARBAROS HAYRETTİN PAŞA MAH. 1995. SK. AKROS ISTANBUL NO: 1 -3 İÇ KAPI NO: 200 ESENYURT/ İSTANBUL
Binaa Investment
Schreiben Sie uns
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Sprachen
English
Webseite
www.binaainvestment.com
Beschreibung des Unternehmens

Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.

Neue Gebäude
Alle anzeigen 77 neue Gebäude
Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Wohngebäude Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmararegion, Türkei
Immobilienagentur: Binaa Investment
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Luxusapartments in Kartal, dem Investitionsviertel der anatolischen Seite von Istanbul. Alle wichtigen Verkehrsadern in Istanbul sind zu Fuß erreichbar. Es hat direkten Blick auf das Marmarameer, die Princess Islands und den Aydos-Wald. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, in Raten mit flexiblen Zahlungsplänen mit einer fertigen Eigentumsurkunde zu kaufen. Es erfüllt die Staatsbürgerschaftsbedingungen im Rahmen der Immobilieninvestition in der Türkei.
Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Wohngebäude Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Maslak Mahallesi, Türkei
Immobilienagentur: Binaa Investment
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Das Istanbul Maslak Apartments-Projekt befindet sich in den bekanntesten Gegenden der Stadt, mit einem wachsenden Investitionswert und einem bevorzugten Ziel für Investoren. Dieses Projekt entspricht den türkischen Staatsbürgerschaftsbedingungen, die mit verschiedenen Angeboten erhältlich sind, mit einer fertigen Eigentumsurkunde. Umgeben von den wichtigsten Autobahnen, U-Bahnlinien und wichtigen Brücken für einen einfacheren und schnelleren Transport in der Großstadt. Es gibt ein intelligentes Steuerungssystem mit kleinsten Details des Hauses und ein automatisiertes Müllsammelsystem. Es hat breite Fenster für einen bezaubernden Blick auf die Belgrader Wälder und die prestigeträchtigsten europäischen Stadtteile Istanbuls.
Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Wohngebäude Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Marmararegion, Türkei
Immobilienagentur: Binaa Investment
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Aufgrund der Nähe zu den Hauptstraßen, Transportlinien und Express-Transporten sorgt eine einfache Navigation. Die zusammengesetzten Apartments bieten einen Panoramablick auf das Marmarameer und die umliegenden Grünflächen. Eigentumsurkunden werden direkt nach Abschluss des Kaufprozesses geliefert und sind für die Bedingungen der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft geeignet. Wohnwohnungen mit den neuesten Baunormen bieten Ihnen die Möglichkeit, durch Mietrenditen zu investieren.
Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Wohngebäude Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmararegion, Türkei
Immobilienagentur: Binaa Investment
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Es befindet sich an der Basin Express Road, dem Rückgrat der Investitionen in Istanbul. U-Bahn-Stationen befinden sich auf beiden Seiten des Geländes von Norden und Süden. Es ist eine Investitionsmöglichkeit neben dem Atatürk International Airport und dem World Trade Center. Es ist eine integrierte Verbindung, die Folgendes umfasst: Wohnungen, Büros, soziale Räume und Geschäfte. Es bietet Hotelvorteile wie Empfangsservice und VIP-Transferservice.
Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Wohngebäude Istanbul apartment compound, Gaziosmanpasa
Marmararegion, Türkei
Immobilienagentur: Binaa Investment
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Das Projekt ist reich an historischem Erbe. Es befindet sich in Gaziosmanpasa, einer der zentralen Regionen Istanbuls. Es liegt in der Nähe aller Transportlinien, Handelszentren, Einrichtungen und Dienstleistungen. Es ist ein Wohnprojekt, das für Investitionen geeignet ist und eine fertige Eigentumsurkunde enthält. und es ist angemessen, die türkische Staatsbürgerschaft zu erhalten.
Unsere Makler in Türkei
Navar Ghadri
Navar Ghadri
78 Immobilienobjekte
Agenturen in der Nähe
Extra Property
5 Objekte

Wir sind eine Immobilienberatung in der Türkei, die türkischen und ausländischen Investoren fundamentale Investitions- und Immobilienverwaltungsdienstleistungen anbietet. Mit einem tiefen Verständnis der Wechselwirkungen zwischen Kapitalzuwachs, Vermögensbewertung und den sich ständig ändernden Markttrends bieten wir kugelsichere Anlagestrategien in Verbindung mit sachlichen Erkenntnissen in die türkische Immobilienbranche. 

Wenn es um den Kauf, Verkauf oder die Verwaltung von Vermögenswerten geht, sind wir nicht an traditionelle Investitionsgrenzen gebunden und suchen ständig nach innovativen Lösungen für unsere Kunden. Wir haben ein attraktives Portfolio von 300 + -Angeboten für Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien, mit denen Käufer durch eine Reihe von Projekten navigieren können, die von führenden Bauherren und Entwicklern in der ganzen Türkei geplant wurden.

Right Home real estate consultancy
47 Objekte

Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage. We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell. We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services. Our head office located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Our Vision We take great pride in being more than just another real estate agency. We aim to develop long-lasting relationships with our clients by offering exceptional services and meeting customer's utmost satisfaction. Our goal is to earn your trust and make sure you are comfortable with the process of buying a home in Turkey from start to finish. Our Mission At Right Home, clients are on our top priority. We are dedicated to giving you the very best experience finding the Right Home! We have a team of real estate consultants, who are available for you for any needs that might arise. Our Goal Our goal is to be a point of reference in everything related to real estate in Turkey. We believe that if you are not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job. We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.

En Maximum
5 Objekte

Wir haben 2005 angefangen, in Istanbul zu arbeiten. Seitdem bieten wir aktiv Dienstleistungen für den Verkauf von Wohnungen, Geschäften, Einkaufsmöglichkeiten sowie Grundstücken und Immobilien auf Projektbasis im europäischen Teil von Istanbul an, Beylikdüzü, Avcılar, Esenyurt und Bahcesehir an der Seeküste in Antalya, Kemer und Alanya. Unsere Expertenlösungspartner helfen uns bei der Umsetzung von Architekturprojekten für die Transformation der Städte und bieten Rechtsberatung.

eturkey

RoyalAdrasan JSC ist spezialisiert auf die Auswahl, den Verkauf und die Vermietung türkischer Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien: von preiswerten Apartments über Luxusvillen bis hin zu riesigen Grundstücken. Es hat eine erstaunliche Geschichte: Es wurde 2002 in der Türkei von einem gebürtigen GUS-Amerikaner, Sherikbek Akimov, gegründet und 2003 eröffnete es seine erste Niederlassung in Moskau. Sherikbek kam 1992 in die Türkei, um internationales Tourismus- und Hotelgeschäft zu studieren, und verliebte sich buchstäblich in dieses sonnige, gastfreundliche Land. Obwohl als Ausländer viele Dinge in seinem Studium für ihn schwieriger waren als für Kommilitonen, Er absolvierte eine der besten türkischen Universitäten mit Auszeichnung und begann im Immobilien- und Hotelgeschäft zu arbeiten, die Nuancen seiner beruflichen Tätigkeit verstehen und daraus eine Karriere machen. Er näherte sich der Eröffnung seines eigenen Geschäfts als vielseitiger Profi, der das Land, seine Gesetze und die Hauptmerkmale verschiedener Kategorien von Immobilien genau kennt.

Redtower Property
21 Objekt

Als Unternehmen mit Kenntnissen in Immobilien und Bauwesen sind wir stolz darauf, Kunden aus aller Welt zu haben. Wir sind eines der führenden Unternehmen in der Türkei im Immobilienbereich. Wir bieten Unterstützung bei jedem Kauf einer Immobilie aus der Türkei. Wenn Sie sich für den Kauf einer Immobilie in der Türkei entscheiden, begrüßen wir Sie vom Flughafen aus. Nachdem Sie Ihre Immobilie erworben haben, helfen wir Ihnen bei allem, was mit Ihrer Immobilie in der Türkei zu tun hat.Unser Unternehmen, das seit Jahren mit seinen professionellen Teams und Branchenkenntnissen auftritt, macht weiterhin eine Unterscheidung in jedem Bereich, in dem es Geschäfte macht, mit dem Schwerpunkt, sowohl sich selbst als auch seine Geschäftspartner einzubeziehen. Während wir hart daran arbeiten, unseren Umsatz mit großer Sorgfalt zu entdecken, indem wir unsere Kunden als unsere Geschäftspartner sehen, gehört die Geschäftsethik zu den wichtigsten Werten, die uns wichtig sind.Das erste Ziel von Red Tower Property ist nicht nur der Verkauf, sondern auch die 100% ige Kundenerfüllung. Wir arbeiten mit all unseren Möglichkeiten zusammen, um diese Erfüllung zu gewährleisten. Wir bieten Ihnen an, Ihr Studium mit unseren Pre-Sales- und After-Sales-Services abzuschließen. Wir arbeiten den ganzen Tag daran, unseren Investoren die beste Unterstützung zu bieten.  

