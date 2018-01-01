Binaa Investment
Türkei, BARBAROS HAYRETTİN PAŞA MAH. 1995. SK. AKROS ISTANBUL NO: 1 -3 İÇ KAPI NO: 200 ESENYURT/ İSTANBUL
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Sprachen
English
Webseite
Beschreibung des Unternehmens
Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.
