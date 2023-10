We offer villas with panoramic views of the sea and the hills, swimming pools, large terraces and verandas, landscaped gardens, parking spaces.

Air conditioning

Underfloor heating

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Custom-made kitchens

KItchen appliances

Pre-installation for alarm

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the hill, close to the prestigious area of Coral Bay.