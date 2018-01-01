  1. Realting.com
  3. New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus

€1,50M
About the complex

We offer spacious and functional villas with an infinity pool, a garden, a parking, and a panoramic view of the sea and the surroundings.

Completion - 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Center of Paphos - 16 km
  • Paphos Airport - 33.6 km
  • Larnaca Airport - 147 km
  • Supermarket - 5 km
  • Private English school - 4.4 km
  • Restaurants - 1.5 km
  • Sandy beaches - 4 km
  • Shopping mall - 17 km
Residential complex Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Furnished villa at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€2,45M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a modern villa with a panoramic sea view, a marble swimming pool 10 x 5 m, a roof-top garden, a barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Marble floors Underfloor heating Elevator Solar water heater Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the most prestigious area of Paphos, within walking distance of the beach.
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The flats on the top floor have roof-top gardens. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near highways, 50 meters from supermarkets and cinemas, 1 km from schools and a hospital, 5 minutes drive from the international airport.
Residential complex Complex of villas on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€700,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and high-quality villas with swimming pools. The residence features green areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a five-star hotel, places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, the marina and the tourist area of Paphos, a shopping mall. Tombs of the Kings - 3 minutes Shopping mall - 6 minutes Marina and promenade - 9 minutes Beach - 10 minutes City center - 8 minutes Hospital - 11 minutes International school - 12 minutes Highway - 11 minutes
