New hilltop residence with a panoramic view in a quiet and picturesque area, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer a modern villa with a panoramic sea view, a marble swimming pool 10 x 5 m, a roof-top garden, a barbecue area.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Marble floors
Underfloor heating
Elevator
Solar water heater
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the most prestigious area of Paphos, within walking distance of the beach.
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The flats on the top floor have roof-top gardens.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
The property is located near highways, 50 meters from supermarkets and cinemas, 1 km from schools and a hospital, 5 minutes drive from the international airport.
We offer spacious and high-quality villas with swimming pools.
The residence features green areas.
The property is located close to a five-star hotel, places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, the marina and the tourist area of Paphos, a shopping mall.
Tombs of the Kings - 3 minutes
Shopping mall - 6 minutes
Marina and promenade - 9 minutes
Beach - 10 minutes
City center - 8 minutes
Hospital - 11 minutes
International school - 12 minutes
Highway - 11 minutes