  Ukraine

Commercial real estate in Ukraine

restaurants
13
hotels
13
offices
87
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
37
1 169 properties total found
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
220 m²
€ 732,846
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
540 m²
€ 457,112
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
130 m²
€ 214,357
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
95 m²
€ 87,025
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
147 m²
€ 109,927
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
70 m²
€ 36,641
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
3 789 m²
€ 6,412,399
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
95 m²
€ 73,285
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
22 m²
€ 21,985
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
24 m²
€ 19,237
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
35 m²
€ 31,146
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
148 m²
€ 137,592
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
165 m²
€ 155,730
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
50 m²
€ 32,062
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
39 m²
€ 32,428
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
115 m²
€ 91,606
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
55 m²
€ 43,971
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
154 m²
€ 146,569
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
165 m²
€ 144,737
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
62 m²
€ 22,901
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
412 m²
€ 732,846
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
65 m²
€ 87,025
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
25 m²
€ 21,069
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
62 m²
€ 65,956
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
177 m²
€ 274,817
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
133 m²
€ 114,507
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
63 m²
€ 100,766
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
65 m²
€ 44,887
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
52 m²
€ 41,223
Commercialin Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa, Ukraine
70 m²
€ 65,956

About Ukraine

Located in Eastern Europe, Ukraine has a reputation of being the largest country within Europe. Additionally, it is one of the most populous countries in the world. The region of Ukraine has been inhabited for more than 30,000 years which has ended up contributing to a vast cultural and historical diversity. Though it is one of the poorest countries in the European Union, it is a developing economy and is on track for rapid growth.

What makes it unique?

Ukraine relies heavily on the tourism sector in developing its economy. Though tourism is still underdeveloped and needs a lot of work, it attracts an excess of 10 million visitors each year. There are many tourist attractions to visit including: ancient castles, ruins, historical parks, monuments, vineyards, and much more. It also offers many cruises and luxury tours that can help visitors really appreciate the beauty of the country.

Does it make sense to buy a Ukrainian home?

As it is still a developing country, buying property in Ukraine can turn out to be a cost-effective affair when compared to other developed nations and destinations. Ukraine is a great place to live and has a lot of property deals up for sale ranging from luxury villas, cheap houses, apartments and land. As a foreigner buying property in the country, the process is a little complex and there are a few restrictions that you have to bear in mind. The best step is to seek the help of an experienced real estate agent who can get you the best deals and do all the legwork on your behalf. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv are some of the biggest cities and the most popular choices for property and home buyers. With a constantly growing economy, investing in Ukrainian real estate can turn out to be a lucrative investment in the long run.

