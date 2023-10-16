UAE
Commercial real estate in Kaunas County, Lithuania
Kaunas
36
Kedainiai
4
Clear all
67 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
132 m²
FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL CITY CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL CHANGES! The best place for bus…
€111,900
Recommend
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Vilkija, Lithuania
1 486 m²
1
€364,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
465 m²
1
€480,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning
Kaunas, Lithuania
49 m²
1
FOR SALE IN THE COUNCIL CITY SENAMEST IN THE JONAVA GATVIN COMMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS! Premise…
€82,000
Recommend
Commercial with Telephone line
Kaunas, Lithuania
228 m²
€65,000
Recommend
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
143 m²
1
FOR SALE MEMBERS OF THE MEMBERS IN THE ITIN STRATEGISLATION IN THE GOOD PLACE - CENTRE, IN T…
€99,000
Recommend
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
129 m²
SELLING 129.27 KV.M ADMINISTRATIVE-COMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS, KAUNO CENTRE, SPAUSTABINISHMENT …
€140,000
Recommend
Commercial with alarm system
Jonava, Lithuania
850 m²
1
SELDING THE PATALPOSES FOR THE COMMERCIAL, SANDELECTION 850 KV.M, IN JONAVA, JONALAUTION G.!…
€250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Pasiliai, Lithuania
473 m²
2
€89,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m²
1
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
€329,999
Recommend
Commercial
Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
144 m²
1
BUILDING- STORE for sale. The building is next to the A1 motorway Kaunas-Klaipėkė, at the i…
€69,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
36 m²
1
SELLING THE COVERAL PATAL PR, CENTRE. LANGES AND WARNING TRIES FROM THE WINNED PR. EXCLUSIVE…
€142,600
Recommend
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
160 m²
1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€189,000
Recommend
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
160 m²
1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€189,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
125 m²
1
FOR SALE IN THE RUSINESS WITH A SEPARATE WARNING, NEW AND PROBANGES ESTABLISHED, NETA BLOOD,…
€150,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
115 m²
1
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Commercial premises in the heart of th…
€327,266
Recommend
Commercial with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
81 m²
1
Building for sale 81 sq.m. Panerian g. 51, Viljampole, Kaunas Premises: - Address: Paneri…
€49,000
Recommend
Commercial with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
236 m²
2
INVESTMENTAL PROJECT – TWOBUTIS IN GREAT! THE TECHNICAL WORK PROJECT OF THE CAPITAL REMON AN…
€280,000
Recommend
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 112 m²
1
SELDING PRODUCTION - SANDATORY AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS R. CALANT G., PETITISTS! 1 KM. IK…
€345,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
92 m²
1
SELLING THE DAY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BIRD 23rd G., IN THE SONGS! IT IS POSSIBLE ANT BUILD…
€97,000
Recommend
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
435 m²
1
PUTI INVESTMENT – IN THE PROMOTION PANEMUNICATION OF TRADE! PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS! …
€240,000
Recommend
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
312 m²
IN ONE FROM THE LABELS IN THE COUNCIL ASSESSMENT AND THE PROPERTY COUNCIL, GREEN, cozy and c…
€490,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
150 m²
1
PUTION INVESTMENT COMMERCIAL PATALPOMS KAUNE POSSIBLE VALIDITY TRADE, RETURN, FAMILY, ODONTO…
€253,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
ciudiskiai, Lithuania
483 m²
1
Only 9 km from Prienas are sold in a functioning and profitable fishing business ( can be bo…
€390,000
Recommend
Commercial
Zemaiciai, Lithuania
15 700 m²
A LIVAL COMMPLES OF THE LIVAL AND 7.97 HA LAND SECTION FOR DOTNUVOS. GENERAL INFORMATION: •…
€299,999
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
59 m²
1
SELLING BUSINESS WITH SERVICES LAST PATAL, RETURN SALON, CIRPAR, STRATEGISLATION IN THE PATR…
€185,000
Recommend
Commercial with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
81 m²
1
SELLING PATALUE IN THE FUND WITH VITRINARY LANGUAGE! PATALPOS RANDASI IN THE PUTION, RAMIOJE…
€197,939
Recommend
Commercial with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
67 m²
1
SELLING PATALUE IN THE FUND WITH VITRINARY LANGUAGE! PATALPOS RANDASI IN THE PUTION, RAMIOJE…
€169,425
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
25 m²
1
tidy rooms for sale in the Gaskish g., Eiguli. - 25 sqm for sale. orderly kiosk; - Premise…
€15,000
Recommend
Commercial
Kedainiai, Lithuania
102 m²
1
DASTS FOR SALE IN CHAIN SENAMGES, WITH STATE LANDINES Address – Radville g. 19, Chairs; Bu…
€89,000
Recommend
