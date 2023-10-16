Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
36
Kedainiai
4
67 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL CITY CENTREATMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL CHANGES! The best place for bus…
€111,900
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Vilkija, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 1 486 m²
Floor 1
€364,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 465 m²
Floor 1
€480,000
Commercial with air conditioning in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE COUNCIL CITY SENAMEST IN THE JONAVA GATVIN COMMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS! Premise…
€82,000
Commercial with Telephone line in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Telephone line
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 228 m²
€65,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE MEMBERS OF THE MEMBERS IN THE ITIN STRATEGISLATION IN THE GOOD PLACE - CENTRE, IN T…
€99,000
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
SELLING 129.27 KV.M ADMINISTRATIVE-COMERCIAL LAST PATALPOS, KAUNO CENTRE, SPAUSTABINISHMENT …
€140,000
Commercial with alarm system in Jonava, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 850 m²
Floor 1
SELDING THE PATALPOSES FOR THE COMMERCIAL, SANDELECTION 850 KV.M, IN JONAVA, JONALAUTION G.!…
€250,000
Commercial in Pasiliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 473 m²
Floor 2
€89,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Floor 1
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
€329,999
Commercial in Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Cinkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
BUILDING- STORE for sale. The building is next to the A1 motorway Kaunas-Klaipėkė, at the i…
€69,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE COVERAL PATAL PR, CENTRE. LANGES AND WARNING TRIES FROM THE WINNED PR. EXCLUSIVE…
€142,600
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€189,000
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
5 rooms, 159.58 sq.m., PARTICIPANT APARTMENT / HOUSE IN CALUES ! A great offer for looking f…
€189,000
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
FOR SALE IN THE RUSINESS WITH A SEPARATE WARNING, NEW AND PROBANGES ESTABLISHED, NETA BLOOD,…
€150,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with central heating, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Commercial premises in the heart of th…
€327,266
Commercial with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale 81 sq.m. Panerian g. 51, Viljampole, Kaunas Premises: - Address: Paneri…
€49,000
Commercial with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
INVESTMENTAL PROJECT – TWOBUTIS IN GREAT! THE TECHNICAL WORK PROJECT OF THE CAPITAL REMON AN…
€280,000
Commercial in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 112 m²
Floor 1
SELDING PRODUCTION - SANDATORY AND ADMINISTRATIVE PATALPOS R. CALANT G., PETITISTS! 1 KM. IK…
€345,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
SELLING THE DAY OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL BIRD 23rd G., IN THE SONGS! IT IS POSSIBLE ANT BUILD…
€97,000
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 435 m²
Floor 1
PUTI INVESTMENT – IN THE PROMOTION PANEMUNICATION OF TRADE! PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR BUSINESS! …
€240,000
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 312 m²
IN ONE FROM THE LABELS IN THE COUNCIL ASSESSMENT AND THE PROPERTY COUNCIL, GREEN, cozy and c…
€490,000
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
PUTION INVESTMENT COMMERCIAL PATALPOMS KAUNE POSSIBLE VALIDITY TRADE, RETURN, FAMILY, ODONTO…
€253,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in ciudiskiai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
ciudiskiai, Lithuania
Area 483 m²
Floor 1
Only 9 km from Prienas are sold in a functioning and profitable fishing business ( can be bo…
€390,000
Commercial in Zemaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Zemaiciai, Lithuania
Area 15 700 m²
A LIVAL COMMPLES OF THE LIVAL AND 7.97 HA LAND SECTION FOR DOTNUVOS. GENERAL INFORMATION: •…
€299,999
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with alarm system, with Local boiler-room
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
SELLING BUSINESS WITH SERVICES LAST PATAL, RETURN SALON, CIRPAR, STRATEGISLATION IN THE PATR…
€185,000
Commercial with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
SELLING PATALUE IN THE FUND WITH VITRINARY LANGUAGE! PATALPOS RANDASI IN THE PUTION, RAMIOJE…
€197,939
Commercial with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
SELLING PATALUE IN THE FUND WITH VITRINARY LANGUAGE! PATALPOS RANDASI IN THE PUTION, RAMIOJE…
€169,425
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with alarm system
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
tidy rooms for sale in the Gaskish g., Eiguli. - 25 sqm for sale. orderly kiosk; - Premise…
€15,000
Commercial in Kedainiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
DASTS FOR SALE IN CHAIN SENAMGES, WITH STATE LANDINES Address – Radville g. 19, Chairs; Bu…
€89,000
