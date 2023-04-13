Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Commercial real estate in Veszprém, Hungary
Tapolcai jaras
21
Balatonfueredi jaras
19
Veszpremi jaras
12
Ajka
9
Ajkai jaras
9
Veszprem
9
Tapolca
7
Papai jaras
6
Suemegi jaras
6
Balatonfuered
4
Papa
4
Devecseri jaras
3
Varpalotai jaras
3
Balatonalmadi jaras
2
Varpalota
2
Zirci jaras
2
Balatonalmadi
1
Balatonkenese
1
Zirc
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
300 m²
€ 667,714
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
567 m²
€ 1,068,342
Commercial
Somlojeno, Hungary
320 m²
€ 842,198
Commercial
Beb, Hungary
90 m²
€ 80,126
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
565 m²
€ 520,817
Commercial
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
1 593 m²
€ 2,537,312
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
150 m²
€ 446,180
Commercial
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 1,135,113
Commercial
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
260 m²
€ 1,845,443
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
245 m²
€ 224,410
Commercial
Ajka, Hungary
142 m²
€ 85,467
Commercial
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
496 m²
€ 1,065,671
Commercial 10 bathrooms
Nagyvazsony, Hungary
10 bath
648 m²
€ 576,638
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
547 m²
€ 507,462
Commercial
Zirc, Hungary
350 m²
€ 827,965
Commercial
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
380 m²
€ 1,106,210
Commercial
Csopak, Hungary
250 m²
€ 710,192
Commercial
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
755 m²
€ 1,041,634
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
83 m²
€ 121,181
Commercial
Kovagooers, Hungary
1 370 m²
€ 934,799
Inland, exceptional opportunity, which covers 10,188 square meters. Residential building, co…
Commercial
Balatonkenese, Hungary
90 m²
€ 316,814
For sale in the heart of Balatonkenese, directly opposite (!) the 123-apartment Kenese Liget…
Commercial
Cseteny, Hungary
200 m²
€ 122,859
Commercial
Zanka, Hungary
51 m²
€ 64,101
Commercial
Paloznak, Hungary
340 m²
€ 480,487
Commercial
Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
300 m²
€ 63,099
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
84 m²
€ 145,207
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
574 m²
€ 384,603
Investment
Papa, Hungary
893 m²
€ 400,628
Commercial
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
185 m²
€ 789,395
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
148 m²
€ 267,059
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Veszprém, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map