Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Offices
Offices for Sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary
Pecs
6
Pecsi jaras
6
Office
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
160 m²
€ 85,320
Pécs-on Mecsekoldali részén 160m2-es onto an inhabitability classified as an office suitable…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
119 m²
2 Floor
€ 78,582
In Pécs downtown, central, after all on quiet place salesman it: -2. upstairs one - 119 nm…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
200 m²
2 Floor
€ 101,037
Pécs, office-rooms in an office block which can be hit on his central, place to which close …
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 277,565
Pécs the offices with a different size of which possession can be taken promptly in an offic…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
172 m²
€ 90,209
Pécs on Zsolnay Vilmos úton, Kodály on place frequented in a centre's vicinity onto selling …
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
121 m²
€ 115,652
Pécs for sale, in Király utcában, a patinated building it 121 nm offices, which are fine art…
Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map