Offices for Sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Kecskemét in downtown's heart 3 room flats salesman it a liftman was being built in 2000 in …
€88,281
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 115 m²
On frequented place, in Kecskemét downtown, it even onto lawyer's office's forming, excellen…
€100,138
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 300 m²
COOL INVESTMENT! You break it in his downtown, a quiet street salesman it close 300nm-es of…
€340,103
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Area 205 m²
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman it 146 square metre, street side, g…
€97,521
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Area 150 m²
On Békéscsaba frequented place, in the downtown salesman and publisher it 146 square metre, …
€85,331
