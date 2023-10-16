Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

71 property total found
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€97,205
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€799,089
Investment in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Investment
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€283,639
Commercial in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Commercial
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€283,639
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€720,040
Commercial in Harta, Hungary
Commercial
Harta, Hungary
Area 540 m²
€116,034
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 m²
€48,734
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 16 m²
€18,823
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 43 m²
€100,563
Commercial in Oroshaza, Hungary
Commercial
Oroshaza, Hungary
Area 86 m²
€100,291
Commercial in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Commercial
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Area 6 000 m²
€2,01M
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 564 m²
€434,596
Commercial in Janoshalma, Hungary
Commercial
Janoshalma, Hungary
Area 362 m²
€167,605
Commercial in Kalocsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kalocsa, Hungary
Area 764 m²
€745,756
Commercial in Kistelek, Hungary
Commercial
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€119,232
Commercial in Janoshalma, Hungary
Commercial
Janoshalma, Hungary
Area 173 m²
€136,147
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 57 m²
€144,008
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 97 m²
€224,101
Commercial in Okany, Hungary
Commercial
Okany, Hungary
Area 117 m²
€25,716
Commercial in Vaskut, Hungary
Commercial
Vaskut, Hungary
Area 712 m²
€89,991
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 132 m²
€284,467
Commercial in Helvecia, Hungary
Commercial
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 515 m²
€385,479
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 280 m²
€425,000
Commercial in Ruzsa, Hungary
Commercial
Ruzsa, Hungary
Area 150 m²
€45,260
Commercial 11 bathrooms in Bacsszolos, Hungary
Commercial 11 bathrooms
Bacsszolos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 11
Area 794 m²
€593,000
Commercial in Sarkad, Hungary
Commercial
Sarkad, Hungary
Area 1 623 m²
€400,000
Commercial in Baja, Hungary
Commercial
Baja, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€149,297
Commercial in Oroshaza, Hungary
Commercial
Oroshaza, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€295,731
Commercial in Csanadpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Area 204 m²
€20,573
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 147 m²
€488,599

Property types in Southern Great Plain

offices
investment properties
