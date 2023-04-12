Hungary
Hungary
Offices
Offices for Sale in Hungary
85 properties total found
Office
Budapest, Hungary
147 m²
€ 263,128
New office-room (147 nms, szerkezetkész) salesman on XIII.kerület popular part! Technology …
Office
Budapest, Hungary
82 m²
€ 125,511
13. circumference Újlipótvárosban for an office perfect the 82 nm ones to be renewed at Marg…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
77 m²
€ 112,039
At a town park, in emblematic house salesman it 3 room ones, 77 are suitable for a nm office…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
160 m²
€ 85,320
Pécs-on Mecsekoldali részén 160m2-es onto an inhabitability classified as an office suitable…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
119 m²
2 Floor
€ 78,582
In Pécs downtown, central, after all on quiet place salesman it: -2. upstairs one - 119 nm…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
117 m²
1 Floor
€ 223,405
Onto selling offer Újlipótvárosban with a floor-space of 117 nm, 3 + 1 half room, 1. upstair…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
210 m²
€ 354,051
IRODAHELYISÉG ELADÓ, VIII.kerület Tisztviselő telep are with new building on his part! GOOD…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
€ 156,944
Turned into one selling near Deák tér it 83nm-es, double comfortable one worked up demanding…
Office
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
200 m²
2 Floor
€ 101,037
Pécs, office-rooms in an office block which can be hit on his central, place to which close …
Office
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
492 m²
1 Floor
€ 85,320
Distinguished business and educational opportunity! In Diósgyőr, on busy place, 492 M2 unen…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
341 m²
€ 547,846
Exklúzív we offer an office complex for sale at the small underground, nearly hosszáféréssel…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 96,778
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
59 m²
€ 85,858
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
135 m²
€ 78,360
Single position! ANDRÁSSY at a road,KODÁLY KÖRÖNDnél a selling one with 135 M2, renewed, st…
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
76 m²
3 Floor
€ 85,096
Kecskemét in downtown's heart 3 room flats salesman it a liftman was being built in 2000 in …
Office
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
115 m²
€ 96,524
On frequented place, in Kecskemét downtown, it even onto lawyer's office's forming, excellen…
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 87,667
Demanding office at which 68 nm, street side entrances are in the downtown of Nyíregyháza, a…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
80 m²
€ 93,478
80 M2 real estates are for sale on the ground floor of a modern building. Great opportunity …
Office
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 327,830
COOL INVESTMENT! You break it in his downtown, a quiet street salesman it close 300nm-es of…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
197 m²
€ 106,199
Budapest XXI. his circumference ,exceptionally favourable ÁRON IRODÁK ELADÓK!!!Teljes circle…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
67 m²
€ 85,190
67 nm ones are waiting at his foot, renewed, kíváló state, on central place, quiet flat sale…
Office
Komarom, Hungary
404 m²
€ 346,300
Distinguished opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs! 404 M2 selling on Komárom central pa…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 90,015
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 79,418
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 120,050
Near Nyíregyháza Pláza, from the downtown onto a couple minutes of walk, salesman it 2019- b…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
592 m²
€ 1,523,718
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
Office
Budapest, Hungary
80 m²
€ 172,919
III. circumference, Szépvölgyi út felső became one selling on his section, at Pálvölgyi barl…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
262 m²
€ 683,364
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
Office
Budapest, Hungary
216 m²
€ 500,980
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
Office
Budapest, Hungary
83 m²
€ 138,289
Great lokáció, beside a busy road, you are a real estate looking out on a street, a distingu…
