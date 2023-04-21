Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary

Office in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 87,254
Demanding office at which 68 nm, street side entrances are in the downtown of Nyíregyháza, a…
Office in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 119,485
Near Nyíregyháza Pláza, from the downtown onto a couple minutes of walk, salesman it 2019- b…
Office in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
102 m²
€ 82,877
On Nyíregyháza Bethlen Gábor utcán, 3 level liftmen with 7 flat, modern styles being built n…
Office in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
290 m²
€ 126,388
On the frequented part of Nyíregyháza, heir land, onto business aims suitable, 290 nm ones, …
