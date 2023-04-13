Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Zala
Keszthelyi jaras
Commercial real estate in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary
Heviz
21
Keszthely
5
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
90 m²
€ 104,163
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
48 m²
€ 202,718
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
260 m²
€ 1,041,634
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
859 m²
€ 1,159,151
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
360 m²
€ 504,792
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
600 m²
€ 1,300,000
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
54 m²
€ 63,833
Commercial
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
75 m²
€ 228,091
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
42 m²
€ 45,137
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
23 m²
€ 45,137
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
260 m²
€ 451,375
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
285 m²
€ 614,297
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
21 m²
€ 85,200
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
400 m²
€ 1,054,988
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
68 m²
€ 101,492
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
36 m²
€ 53,150
Commercial 20 bathrooms
Heviz, Hungary
20 bath
515 m²
€ 1,148,468
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
48 m²
€ 120,188
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
300 m²
€ 448,704
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
280 m²
€ 341,869
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
125 m²
€ 293,794
Commercial 10 bathrooms
Gyenesdias, Hungary
10 bath
731 m²
€ 691,751
Commercial 4 bathrooms
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
4 bath
285 m²
€ 934,799
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
300 m²
€ 961,508
Hotel
Heviz, Hungary
Number of floors 3
€ 455,000
On one of the most beautiful panoramic streets of Heviz, a three-storey family house is for …
Restaurant
Heviz, Hungary
160 m²
€ 360,000
Real estate for life and work! In the world-famous resort town of Hévíz, …
Investment
Heviz, Hungary
410 m²
€ 165,593
Commercial with Investments
Keszthely, Hungary
260 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
A great investment! The resort on the north coast of Lake Balaton - Kesthee, the busiest pla…
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
700 m²
€ 574,234
Investment
Felsopahok, Hungary
300 m²
€ 173,606
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map