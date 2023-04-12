Hotels for sale in Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotelin Budapest, Hungary
Hotel
Budapest, Hungary
120 m²
€ 531,000
Not far from Margit Bridge, in a chic historic house with an elevator, an apartment on the 3…
Hotelin Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Hotel
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
860 m²
€ 1,100,000
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
Hotelin Heviz, Hungary
Hotel
Heviz, Hungary
Number of floors 3
€ 455,000
On one of the most beautiful panoramic streets of Heviz, a three-storey family house is for …
Hotelin Inarcs, Hungary
Hotel
Inarcs, Hungary
2 437 m²
€ 5,500,000
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…

