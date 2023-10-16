Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

50 properties total found
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€97,205
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€799,089
Investment in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Investment
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€283,639
Commercial in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Commercial
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 125 m²
€283,639
Commercial in Harta, Hungary
Commercial
Harta, Hungary
Area 540 m²
€116,034
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 m²
€48,734
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 16 m²
€18,823
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 43 m²
€100,563
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 564 m²
€434,596
Commercial in Janoshalma, Hungary
Commercial
Janoshalma, Hungary
Area 362 m²
€167,605
Commercial in Kalocsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kalocsa, Hungary
Area 764 m²
€745,756
Commercial in Janoshalma, Hungary
Commercial
Janoshalma, Hungary
Area 173 m²
€136,147
Commercial in Vaskut, Hungary
Commercial
Vaskut, Hungary
Area 712 m²
€89,991
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 132 m²
€284,467
Commercial in Helvecia, Hungary
Commercial
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 515 m²
€385,479
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 280 m²
€425,000
Commercial 11 bathrooms in Bacsszolos, Hungary
Commercial 11 bathrooms
Bacsszolos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 11
Area 794 m²
€593,000
Commercial in Baja, Hungary
Commercial
Baja, Hungary
Area 221 m²
€149,297
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 147 m²
€488,599
Commercial in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Commercial
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Area 1 050 m²
€1,00M
Commercial in Palmonostora, Hungary
Commercial
Palmonostora, Hungary
Area 1 918 m²
€334,304
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
In Kecskemét, next to the new Mercedes factory a 7030qm industrial field for sale. It has a …
€593,063
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 406 m²
€514,314
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€229,490
Commercial in Kalocsa, Hungary
Commercial
Kalocsa, Hungary
Area 936 m²
€252,014
Commercial in Kunbaja, Hungary
Commercial
Kunbaja, Hungary
Area 164 m²
€102,863
Commercial in Madaras, Hungary
Commercial
Madaras, Hungary
Area 609 m²
€167,605
Commercial in Baja, Hungary
Commercial
Baja, Hungary
Area 300 000 m²
€1,30M
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 481 m²
€402,252
Commercial in Solt, Hungary
Commercial
Solt, Hungary
Area 572 m²
€219,176

