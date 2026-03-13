Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Mukh Kampul District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Mukh Kampul District, Cambodia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Preaek Anhchan, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Preaek Anhchan, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
This stunning corner linked house offers the perfect blend of privacy and extra space. Boast…
$96,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go