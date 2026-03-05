Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of condos in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia

1 property total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 74
This Propery offers a refined urban lifestyle with a perfect balance of comfort and sophisti…
$450
per month
